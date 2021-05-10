Major Concert Announcement From Ozarks Amphitheater Expected This Morning

The dates are piling up for Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton this year.

And there’s another one on the way.

“You’re gonna want to tune into KRMS on Monday Morning because we’ve got fantastic news coming from the Ozarks Amphitheater” says Mary Kay Von Brendel.

She tells KRMS News the opening act for the August 6th will be as well-known as the headliner that night.

An official announcement will be happening during the 9 o’clock hour on Monday during the KRMS Morning Magazine.

Dates with Aaron Lewis, Styx, Shinedown and several others are already on the calendar a year after almost everything scheduled at the outdoor venue last year was cancelled.