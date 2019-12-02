News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Major Drug Bust, Three Suspects Arrested in Camden County

By Leave a Comment

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group teams up with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to execute an early-morning search warrant which comes to an end with a major drug bust and three suspects taken into custody. Sheriff Tony Helms says more than 50 grams of meth, 20 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 300 grams of marijuana, THC, hasish, fentanyl, hydrocodone and pseudoephedrine pills, and several precursors used in the production of meth were, allegedly, seized from the residence in Linn Creek. An additional search warrant obtained also uncovered a larger quantity of the same substances along with two firearms, paraphernalia, a large amount of currency and counterfeit money. 40-year-old Mary Hill and 41-year-old Russell Stamm are each charged with two felony counts of possessing a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession and possession of paraphernalia. Stamm is also charged with felony possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor counterfeiting.The third suspect, 55-year-old Darrin Hopkins, faces charges of felony trafficking along with three felony counts of possession, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia.

