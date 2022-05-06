It’s a big win for Alabama native Jesse Wiggins, taking home a cool $100,000 in the Major League Fishing Bass Boat Technologies Stage Four at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Wiggins spent the weekend targeting boat docks with a homemade shaky-head rig, taking home the win in the Group A qualifying round and taking home the championship win Thursday.

Wiggins tells KRMS News the Lake made him feel like he was back at home at his favorite fishing spot, Lewis Smith Lake, which has a real “hometown feel” to is.

In all Wiggins captured 11 bass Thursday, weighing a total of 27 pounds 11 ounces.

The rest of the top 5 include Dean Rojas, Wesley Strader, Stephen Browning and Jacob Wheeler.

Jeremey Lawyer of Missouri finished in 10th place.2022 Fishing Tourney Results PR

