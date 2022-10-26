Major Recall Underway For Unilever Dry Shampoo Brands

If you use dry shampoo, you might wanna check the can.

Dove, Suave, TRESemme, and 16 other brands of dry shampoo made by ‘Unilever’ are being recalled because they might contain elevated levels of benzene – the stuff that causes cancer.

The dry shampoo was made and shipped last year.

If you’ve been using it a lot of it, Unilever says you should be OK, but government scientists aren’t as convinced.

Check the Unilever recall website for instructions on how to get your money back.

“Unilever U.S. and Canada are voluntary recalling select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue. Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution.

The affected products were distributed nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at retail stores and online.

If you purchased any of these products with the affected UPC and lot codes, you should stop using them. Consumers with affected products will receive a refund or reimbursement. For multiple products, proof of purchase will be required in the form of a receipt or photo of the lot code on the bottom of the products.”

***More info on recall:

October 18, 2022 – Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey – Unilever United States today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.

Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.

A complete list of the affected products produced prior to October 2021 and consumer UPC codes can be found here. No other products from Unilever or its brands are impacted by this recall.

An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue.

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com(Opens in a new window) for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they may also contact Unilever U.S. by calling (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.