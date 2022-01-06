Two of four major boat shows in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are no longer happening. The National Marine Manufacturers Association and Sport Shows LLC have announced the cancellation of their respective events, both initially scheduled for the weekend of February 3rd through the 6th.

In a social media announcement shared in November, the reason cited for the St. Louis show’s cancellation was the need to “navigate current market conditions and needs in St. Louis,” while Sport Shows LLC said their cancellation was due to lack of inventory, blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for the situation.

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association’s boat shows have not been cancelled, however, and will take place as planned in Overland Park from January 27th through the 20th, and in St. Charles March 3rd through 6th.