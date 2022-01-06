News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business COVID 19 Local News State News Top Stories

Major St. Louis and Kansas City Boat Shows Cancelled, Ozarks Owned Shows Still On

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jan 6, 2022 , , , , ,

Two of four major boat shows in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are no longer happening. The National Marine Manufacturers Association and Sport Shows LLC have announced the cancellation of their respective events, both initially scheduled for the weekend of February 3rd through the 6th.

In a social media announcement shared in November, the reason cited for the St. Louis show’s cancellation was the need to “navigate current market conditions and needs in St. Louis,” while Sport Shows LLC said their cancellation was due to lack of inventory, blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for the situation.

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association’s boat shows have not been cancelled, however, and will take place as planned in Overland Park from January 27th through the 20th, and in St. Charles March 3rd through 6th.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Crime Local News

Meth and Paraphernalia Seized, Three Arrested in Miller County

Jan 6, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

California Man Faces Charges In New Year’s Burglary Outside Of Eldon

Jan 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
COVID 19 Health Local News

COMC Offers Mobile Services In Crocker For Pulaski County Residents

Jan 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business COVID 19 Local News State News Top Stories

Major St. Louis and Kansas City Boat Shows Cancelled, Ozarks Owned Shows Still On

Jan 6, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News

Meth and Paraphernalia Seized, Three Arrested in Miller County

Jan 6, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

California Man Faces Charges In New Year’s Burglary Outside Of Eldon

Jan 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
COVID 19 Health Local News

COMC Offers Mobile Services In Crocker For Pulaski County Residents

Jan 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com