Judging from all indications, the projected snowfall tomorrow is not a matter of if or when but rather how much.

That’s according to Weatherology Forecaster Cara Foster who says the lake area is in the bullseye for what will likely be a major winter event…“One of the bands we’re watching has anywhere from 12 to 20 inches of snow, while another has around 5 to 10 on the other…so it’s kinda conflicting.”

A winter storm warning officially goes in effect at 12-AM Wednesday morning before coming to an end Thursday evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulation between 4 and 11 inches with the highest amounts from southeast Kansas into west central and central Missouri. Freezing rain accumulation up to around one quarter of an inch with the best chances along and south of I-44. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Thursday Night. From late Tuesday night through Thursday evening. Rain will spread into the area during the day Tuesday with a cold frontal passage. As very cold air begins to move into the region Tuesday night, rain will change over to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain toward midnight over southeast Kansas into central Missouri. The wintry mix will reach counties near the I-44 corridor by 4 to 6 am Wednesday, then to near the Arkansas state line by midday Wednesday. The precipitation will transition to mostly snow Wednesday night with a wintry mix still possible close to the Arkansas state line. Snow will continue Thursday before gradually tapering off late in the day and in the evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become ice and snow covered with widespread disruption of travel expected, especially where roads are untreated. Sporadic power outages may be possible where heavier ice occurs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions.