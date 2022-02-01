News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

Major Winter Storm Coming – Winter Warning Issued

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 1, 2022 , , , ,

Judging from all indications, the projected snowfall tomorrow is not a matter of if or when but rather how much.

That’s according to Weatherology Forecaster Cara Foster who says the lake area is in the bullseye for what will likely be a major winter event…“One of the bands we’re watching has anywhere from 12 to 20 inches of snow, while another has around 5 to 10 on the other…so it’s kinda conflicting.”

A winter storm warning officially goes in effect at 12-AM Wednesday morning before coming to an end Thursday evening.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow and
  sleet accumulation between 4 and 11 inches with the highest
  amounts from southeast Kansas into west central and central
  Missouri. Freezing rain  accumulation up to around one quarter of
  an inch with the best chances along and south of I-44.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east
  central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Thursday Night. From
  late Tuesday night through Thursday evening. Rain will spread into
  the area during the day Tuesday with a cold frontal passage. As
  very cold air begins to move into the region Tuesday night, rain
  will change over to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain toward
  midnight over southeast Kansas into central Missouri. The wintry
  mix will reach counties near the I-44
  corridor by 4 to 6 am Wednesday, then to near the Arkansas state
  line
  by midday Wednesday. The precipitation will transition to mostly
  snow Wednesday night with a wintry mix still possible close to the
  Arkansas state line. Snow will continue Thursday before gradually
  tapering off late in the day and in the evening.

* IMPACTS...Roads will likely become ice and snow covered with
  widespread disruption of travel expected, especially where roads
  are untreated. Sporadic power outages may be possible where
  heavier ice occurs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road
conditions.  In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News State News Top Stories Weather Forecast

National Weather Service Warns of Impending Snow Storm

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

New State Health Director Faces Some Backlash From Missourians

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

MODOT Still Making Progress On Dam Project But Snow May Hinder That

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

School Closings School News

School & Business Closings For Wednesday February 2nd, 2022

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News State News Top Stories Weather Forecast

National Weather Service Warns of Impending Snow Storm

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

New State Health Director Faces Some Backlash From Missourians

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

MODOT Still Making Progress On Dam Project But Snow May Hinder That

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com