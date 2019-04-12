News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Man Accused of DWI Wreck with Child in Car Was Released on Reduced Bond Earlier in the Day

A Versailles man arrested Wednesday night for DWI with a child in the vehicle had just been released from jail that same day. 26-year old Christopher Jonson was being held on a $15,000 bond with 10% cash or surety for charges of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Wednesday a judge reduced that bond to $5,000 and Johnson was released. Later that night, he was involved in a rollover accident with the same child in the vehicle. Conditions of his bond ordered him not to be around the child. On Thursday the court ordered his bond be revoked for failure to comply.

