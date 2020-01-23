Man Accused of Impregnating 11-Year Old Girl Remains Held Without Bond

No change in the bond for an Osage Beach man being held on a first-degree statutory rape rape charge in Camden County. 26-year-old Marquecio Devonte Simmons was arrested and charged last week in connection to, allegedly, impregnating his 11-year-old step-daughter who didn’t realize she was pregnant and ended up miscarrying into a toilet. The probable cause statement filed in the courthouse says that Simmons initially denied remembering any sexual contact with the girl but also claimed that he often had sex with his wife while he was asleep. Simmons appeared in court earlier this week for a 7-day bond hearing during which any change to the “no bond” status was denied. He remains in the custody of the Camden County Jail with his next court appearing scheduled for February 10th.