A 44-year-old accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl will be spending life behind bars.

Court documents show Gerald Young was sentenced on May 6th in Camden County after his trial, which took place back in December of 2021.

According to reports, Young met the girl’s mother and she asked him to care for her while she was in jail.

On the same night he took the young girl in, investigators say he showed her pornography and then sexually assaulted her.

The next day she apparently reported the incident to other girls she knew while riding on the bus to school.

Young did testify at the trial that he always had “porn on his phone” and it was an “accident” she saw it.

Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham tells KRMS News he requested the life sentence due to Young’s numerous prior felonies, including domestic abuse, and a previous assault inside the Camden County jail.

Since sodomy is considered a dangerous felony, an 85% rule applies which requires any sex offender to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole or until they reach 70 years old.