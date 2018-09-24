News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Man Accused of Threatening Prosecutor Released on Reduced Bond

Morgan Co. Prosecutor Dustin Dunklee

A Camdenton man accused of threatening the Morgan County prosecutor has been released on a reduced bond.  George Reberry is charged with making a terroristic threat and two counts of tampering with a judicial officer in connection to some social media posts he allegedly made in June.  Bond was initially set at $100,000 but was reduced to a $5,000 surety bond late last week after the prosecution asked for and received a continuance in the case.  A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 11th.  Reberry also has three other cases pending that will be reviewed that same day.  The other charges against him include DWI, stealing, trespassing, fourth-degree assault, and resisting arrest.

