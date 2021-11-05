Man Arrested After Drugs/Guns Found In Camden County Home

A Lake Area Man is facing numerous drug and firearm charges following a search at a home in Camden County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a search warrant was issued for a home where deputies, working with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, discovered six firearms, 52 grams of Meth, numerous prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s office says the man, who remains unidentified, was taken into custody and transferred to the Camden County jail.

***Press release:

On November 3, 2021, members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in Camden County. As a result of the search, approximately fifty-two (52) grams of methamphetamine, six (6) firearms, various prescription medication, drug paraphernalia utilized in the consumption and distribution of methamphetamine, and one (1) digital device was seized. One (1) white male was taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility pending formal charges.