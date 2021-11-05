News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Man Arrested After Drugs/Guns Found In Camden County Home

By

A Lake Area Man is facing numerous drug and firearm charges following a search at a home in Camden County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a search warrant was issued for a home where deputies, working with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, discovered six firearms, 52 grams of Meth, numerous prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s office says the man, who remains unidentified, was taken into custody and transferred to the Camden County jail.

 

***Press release:

On November 3, 2021, members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in Camden County. As a result of the search, approximately fifty-two (52) grams of methamphetamine, six (6) firearms, various prescription medication, drug paraphernalia utilized in the consumption and distribution of methamphetamine, and one (1) digital device was seized. One (1) white male was taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility pending formal charges.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com