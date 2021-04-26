Man Arrested After Shots Fired On Bagnell Dam Strip Believed To Be Jared Long Of Eldon

Police in Lake Ozark have yet to release the name of a man arrested Friday afternoon on the Bagnell Dam Strip, but KRMS News has learned his name is Jared Long of Eldon.

An arrest record on Missouri Casenet matches the description of the incident on the strip, with charges filed by LOPD for Long that include unlawful use of a firearm while driving.

LOPD Chief Gary Launderville confirms police were called on a report of shots fired from a moving car, as well as a man in the middle of the street threatening passing cars.

Investigators say they had to fight with that man to get him in hand cuffs.

Police say he fired 12 shots from a handgun while he was riding in a car, but nobody was hit or hurt.

A bond of $250,000 was set and Long will have to wear a GPS tracker if released.