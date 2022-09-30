News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Eldon

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 29, 2022 , , ,

The Eldon Police Chief has announced the Wednesday arrest of a fugitive wanted for alleged drug trafficking.

Chief Brian Kidwell says his force along with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force worked together to locate 41 year old Nicholas Lee Scott at a home on North Walnut Street and he was arrested without incident.

Scott was wanted for 3 active drug felony warrants and a federal narcotics warrant, and evidence of drug trafficking was also seized at the residence where he was found so he may face new charges.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

