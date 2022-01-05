News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

ByReporter Mike Anthony

A 43-year-old from Brumley faces a second-degree burglary charge after being discovered in the Brumley fire station’s bathroom.

The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that fire district officials discovered a dead bolt unlocked during the early evening hours on January 1st before requesting a response from the sheriff’s department.

The subsequent search of the building uncovered Jeremy Huddleston locked inside the bathroom who, eventually, came out when ordered to do.

Several items belonging to the fire district were also inside the bathroom and Huddleston was taken to county jail in Tuscumbia and put on a 24-hour hold.

Huddleston has, since, been released after posting a $25-thousand bond.

