Man Arrested For Shooting In February, Attacks Again, Then Takes His Own Life

By

Two Lake Area Sheriff’s Offices are investigating the death of an Eldridge man who may have walked across county lines to kill people in Camdenton.

It all started with a call Monday from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

“They received information that there was a man who was going to a residence at Bear Ridge Road in Camdenton with intentions to shoot someone at that residence” says Chief Deputy Jim Brashear  with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

He tells KRMS News deputies went to the home to warn the people, but they didn’t want to leave the house “despite that…deputies continued searching for this individual as he was supposedly walking along the road. Then, a short time later we received at 911 call from that residence that they had been shot at. There are still bullet holes in that home.”

Hornozy was arrested in February, after a shooting at the same home on Bear Ridge Road.

Brashear says the search for 45-year-old Michael Horonzy continued until Tuesday, when deputies learned he had shot himself.

Horonzy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

