Man Arrested In Attempted Shooting At Eldon Funeral Home

An investigation’s underway in Miller County after a gun was fired at a funeral in Eldon.

“We were dispatched to a call for shots fired, and the subject had a small caliber hand gun that he had fired inside of the business…to injure some family members” says Eldon police chief Brian Kidwell, “at this point we believe this was a murder-suicide plot.”

Kidwell tells KRMS News he thinks Bradley Duncan of Chesterfield wanted to kill his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself.

Officers were called to the funeral home Wednesday, and when they arrived they say they found Duncan being restrained by two other men.

Kidwell says they got control of the gun after a brief struggle and the shot was fired barely missed some people at the service “the round nearly missed individuals that were in the visitation/funeral.”

Duncan was arrested and taken to the Miller County Jail.

He’s facing charges including 1st Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal Action.