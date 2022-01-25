A crazy police chase in Dallas County nets drugs and puts a man behind bars.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Deputies arrested 24-year-old Alexander Trotter after finding an undisclosed number of methamphetamine’s and other various prescription medications.

The investigation started with Deputies noticed Trotter’s car going over 60 miles-an-hour through the 35 mile-an-hour Broadway Street in town of Urbana.

After attempting to pull him over, Trotter sped off to Highway 65 reaching speeds of 100 miles-an-hour during the chase, which eventually led right back to Urbana and Broadway Street where he was finally stopped.

Trotter was arrested for nearly the exact same situation with the Highway Patrol last week in Miller County.

He’s currently being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.

***Press Release***

Thursday 01/20/2022, while on duty in Urbana, Deputy Carriger noticed a maroon in color vehicle east bound on Broadway street traveling at a high rate of speed, 63 mph in a 35 mph zone. Deputy Carriger attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle fled reaching speeds over 100 mph north bound on 65 highway. The driver circled back into Urbana and came to a stop on Broadway street. Cpl. Davidson and K9 Argo arrived on scene. Argo was deployed to air sniff the vehicle, Argo gave a positive alert at the drivers door. Located inside the vehicle was methamphetamine and various prescription medications. The driver, Alexander Trotter, was placed under arrest and charges filed with Dallas County Proceutor Jonathan Barker. Trotter is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, and no bond. Futher charges will be filed after receiving lab reports of the items located inside the vehicle.