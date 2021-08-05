News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Man Arrested In Polling Place Disruption Identified As Corey Coffelt Of Camdenton

By

More details are coming in about a man arrested for disrupting a polling place in Camden County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Corey J Coffelt of Camdenton is now facing charges of Burglary, Armed Criminal action and Property Damage.

Officials say Coffelt entered the Autumn Village polling place Tuesday and disrupted the internet, by damaging a modem and phone lines in the building.

He later broke into the Rippling Waters Resort, where he pulled a knife on an employee and was eventually taken into custody.

Coffelt is facing additional pending charges.

 

****Press Release:

On the morning of August 3rd, Deputies responded to the Voting location at Autumn Village office in Camdenton, where a subject disrupted the internet by damaging the modem and phone lines. The suspect then broke into nearby Rippling Waters Resort where he pulled a knife on an employee and was soon apprehended by Deputies.

The suspect Corey J. Coffelt of Camdenton has been formally charged with Burglary 1st, Felony Endangering the welfare of a child, Armed Criminal Action, 1st degree Property Damage. More charges are pending.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that these charges are merely an accusation, and this individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law..

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com