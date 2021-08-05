Man Arrested In Polling Place Disruption Identified As Corey Coffelt Of Camdenton

More details are coming in about a man arrested for disrupting a polling place in Camden County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Corey J Coffelt of Camdenton is now facing charges of Burglary, Armed Criminal action and Property Damage.

Officials say Coffelt entered the Autumn Village polling place Tuesday and disrupted the internet, by damaging a modem and phone lines in the building.

He later broke into the Rippling Waters Resort, where he pulled a knife on an employee and was eventually taken into custody.

Coffelt is facing additional pending charges.

****Press Release:

On the morning of August 3rd, Deputies responded to the Voting location at Autumn Village office in Camdenton, where a subject disrupted the internet by damaging the modem and phone lines. The suspect then broke into nearby Rippling Waters Resort where he pulled a knife on an employee and was soon apprehended by Deputies.

The suspect Corey J. Coffelt of Camdenton has been formally charged with Burglary 1st, Felony Endangering the welfare of a child, Armed Criminal Action, 1st degree Property Damage. More charges are pending.

The suspect Corey J. Coffelt of Camdenton has been formally charged with Burglary 1st, Felony Endangering the welfare of a child, Armed Criminal Action, 1st degree Property Damage. More charges are pending.