Man Charged With First Degree Murder In Lazy Gators Shooting

A charge of First Degree murder is announced by Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham.

“On Saturday May 29th, 2021….a shooting occurred here at Lazy Gators in Camden County. Vondza Watson, was the target of the shooting and would pass away from his injuries. Following an extensive investigation, my office is charging Chad Tariq Brewer of Jefferson City, with murder in the first degree.”

Cunningham spoke at a press conference Wednesday at the Camden County Courthouse.

He says the penalty for the murder charge Brewer’s facing ranges from a minimum of life in prison without parole to the death penalty.

Cunningham’s not ruling out additional charges for other people who may have been involved in the Memorial Day weekend shooting.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along the latest on News / Talk KRMS.