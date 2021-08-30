Man Drowns After Jumping Off 125′ Cliff At Lake Of The Ozarks

There have now been 5 drownings for the Month of August across Lake of the Ozarks.

The latest is a 41-year-old man who died after jumping from a 125’ cliff, at the 64 ½ mile marker of the main channel at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

The Highway Patrol’s water division says Thomas Painter of Bosworth, Missouri made the jump without a lifejacket, hit the water and never resurfaced.

There have been 11 deaths (10 were drownings) recorded since the start of August and a total of 57 since January, many on Missouri Rivers.

“We’ve got people that have died in Current River, Elk River, Meramac River, A Private Pond, Stockton Lake, Truman Lake and of course here, so I guess you can say we’ve all contributed to that number” says Captain Bob May of the No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show, “many of them were not aware of the fact that a river has some strong currents. I mean, you have a 5 mile an hour current and you won’t last very long in that without a life jacket on.”

Fort Leonard Wood Army Specialist Joshua Morrison was the latest victim of river currents, when he was killed while on a Kayaking trip on the Gasconade River.

May says that the biggest issue involved in all of these water related deaths were boating and water safety education “You know these days it’s so easy to get boating and water safety education, there’s websites….in person trainings and there’s just so many ways you can get trained. It doesn’t take long…you can do it at home, on your cellphone, tablet, laptop…whatever. And we need more education now more than ever.”

The Highway Patrol reminds boaters, swimmers and kayakers alike….everyone should remember to wear a life jacket whenever you’re entering the water and it is the law if you’re 7 years or younger, or you’re riding on a PWC.