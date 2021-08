There’s been another drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

It happened Wednesday night at the 3 ½ mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm, according to the Highway Patrol’s water division.

Officials say 50-year-old Chris Oliver of Indianola, Iowa fell into the water as he was stepping from a boat onto a dock around 10:30PM.

He never resurfaced.

This is the 5th drowning for the Month of August and the 12th drowning for the year in Troop F.