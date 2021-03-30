Man Faces Additional Drug Charges After Attempting To Smuggle Them Into Camden County Jail

A man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Camden County Jail is facing four-counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says deputies were inspecting 28-year-old Jeffrey Allen of Camdenton, and medical professionals were called upon to search for drugs inside of Allen.

With a search warrant ready, investigators say several prescription pills were found, including methamphetamine.

If convicted of the most recent drug charges, Allen could be spending a maximum of life in prison given his previous history with drug offenses.