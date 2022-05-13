A man is facing drug charges following a business check in Camden County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a deputy responded to a call about a man acting suspiciously at a business on the 100 block of Highway 54, who seemed to be having trouble with his truck.

After checking the license plate, the deputy discovered the plates belonged to a car and not a truck.

Investigators say the deputy then checked the drivers license of 46-year-old Shawn Nett, discovering it was revoked.

A K9 also altered the deputy about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, of which a search uncovered broken pipes with a crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and hashish.

Nett is being held on a $20,000 bond.