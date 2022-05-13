News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Man Faces Drug Charges After Arrest In Camden County

ByReporter John Rogger

May 12, 2022 , ,

A man is facing drug charges following a business check in Camden County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a deputy responded to a call about a man acting suspiciously at a business on the 100 block of Highway 54, who seemed to be having trouble with his truck.

After checking the license plate, the deputy discovered the plates belonged to a car and not a truck.

Investigators say the deputy then checked the drivers license of 46-year-old Shawn Nett, discovering it was revoked.

A K9 also altered the deputy about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, of which a search uncovered broken pipes with a crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and hashish.

Nett is being held on a $20,000 bond.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business COVID 19 Crime Health Local News Politics State News

Show Me State Ranks In The Middle For “Safest” State During COVID 19

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Morgan County Commission Makes Decisions On COD’s & Repairs

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business COVID 19 Crime Health Local News Politics State News

Show Me State Ranks In The Middle For “Safest” State During COVID 19

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Morgan County Commission Makes Decisions On COD’s & Repairs

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Politics State News

Missouri Senators Working “No Patient Left Alone” Act

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com