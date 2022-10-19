News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 19, 2022 , , ,

A 34 year old Jefferson City man admits he stole merchandise from a Walmart in that city, but prosecutors say he did the same thing at Walmart stores across Central Missouri including several in the Lake Area.

Jacob Mallicoat has been given 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing for  two incidents in Jeff City last December and this past January.

Cole County Prosecutors say in a statement they believe Mallicoat employed the same scheme involving the retailer’s app and self-checkouts at Walmart stores in Versailles, Osage Beach, Eldon, Camdenton and several other locations.

