Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

A 34 year old Jefferson City man admits he stole merchandise from a Walmart in that city, but prosecutors say he did the same thing at Walmart stores across Central Missouri including several in the Lake Area.

Jacob Mallicoat has been given 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing for two incidents in Jeff City last December and this past January.

Cole County Prosecutors say in a statement they believe Mallicoat employed the same scheme involving the retailer’s app and self-checkouts at Walmart stores in Versailles, Osage Beach, Eldon, Camdenton and several other locations.