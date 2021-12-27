An investigation is underway after a man is found dead in a car that ended up at the bottom of a pond in Pulaski County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was pulled from the Pond on Sunday afternoon near the 19000 block of Camp Road in Dixon.

The Sheriff’s office says rescue crews worked with a local tow truck company, who helped to pull the vehicle from the water at the Gasconade Hills Conservation Area.

Work is underway to determine the man’s identity and officials say this was likely the result of a medical incident, and they do not suspect foul play at this time.