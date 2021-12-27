News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Pulaski County Pond

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 27, 2021 , , , , ,

An investigation is underway after a man is found dead in a car that ended up at the bottom of a pond in Pulaski County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was pulled from the Pond on Sunday afternoon near the 19000 block of Camp Road in Dixon.

The Sheriff’s office says rescue crews worked with a local tow truck company, who helped to pull the vehicle from the water at the Gasconade Hills Conservation Area.

Work is underway to determine the man’s identity and officials say this was likely the result of a medical incident, and they do not suspect foul play at this time.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

COVID 19 Health Local News State News Top Stories

Missouri Nurses Exhausted By Ongoing Pandemic

Dec 27, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

PSC Approves Ameren Rate Hikes Set To Start In March

Dec 27, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Boeing Confirms Sonic Boom Last Week

Dec 27, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

COVID 19 Health Local News State News Top Stories

Missouri Nurses Exhausted By Ongoing Pandemic

Dec 27, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

PSC Approves Ameren Rate Hikes Set To Start In March

Dec 27, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Pulaski County Pond

Dec 27, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Boeing Confirms Sonic Boom Last Week

Dec 27, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com