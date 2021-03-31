Man Found In Burned Car Identified As Eric Rodriquez

A man found dead in a burnt car is now identified.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Eric Rodriguez had been shot before his body was found March 23rd.

Investigators say Rodriguez was last seen alive at a music festival near Laquey March 20th.

Laclede County says it’s working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control on the case.

If you have any information about what happened to Eric Rodriguez you’re asked to contact police right away.