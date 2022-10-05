Man From Tunas Faces Charges For Possible Marijuana Grow Yard

A man from Tunas is facing charges after an officer finds pot plants growing in his yard.

A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy made the discovery after answering a call about a home on Post Oak Road.

38 year old Bobby Potts was charged with possession of a controlled substance however, he still denies knowing that marijuana was growing on his property.

The deputy reportedly found 6 marijuana plants growing all around the home.

One of the residents said they just grow there on their own, while another admitted that they planted it, but got rid of it….but, he says, it keeps growing back.

The weed was measured, and in total, it weighed a little over a pound.