News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Man From Tunas Faces Charges For Possible Marijuana Grow Yard

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Oct 4, 2022 , ,

A man from Tunas is facing charges after an officer finds pot plants growing in his yard.

A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy made the discovery after answering a call about a home on Post Oak Road.

38 year old Bobby Potts was charged with possession of a controlled substance however, he still denies knowing that marijuana was growing on his property.

The deputy reportedly found 6 marijuana plants growing all around the home.

One of the residents said they just grow there on their own, while another admitted that they planted it, but got rid of it….but, he says, it keeps growing back.

The weed was measured, and in total, it weighed a little over a pound.

 

By Reporter Bill Robbins

Related Post

Business Local News State News Top Stories

$250,000 in new energy assistance funds available to help Ameren Missouri natural gas customers

Oct 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

SBA Announces Over $5.4 Million In Funding For Small Businesses

Oct 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Announces Promotion Of Radiology Manager

Oct 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News State News Top Stories

$250,000 in new energy assistance funds available to help Ameren Missouri natural gas customers

Oct 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

SBA Announces Over $5.4 Million In Funding For Small Businesses

Oct 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Announces Promotion Of Radiology Manager

Oct 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Agriculture Tax Credits Top Priority For Missouri State Senate

Oct 4, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins