Man Injured After Jumping From Moving Boat – PWC Rider Faces BWI Charges

An Illinois man is injured after jumping into the water at the 5-mile mark of the Gravois Arm.

According to the Highway Patrol’s water division, 33-year-old Lorenzo Martinez of Mt. Sterling apparently jumped into the water while the boat he was riding in, a 2018 Sweet Pontoon operated by 43-year-old Jaime Guillermo of Channahon, Illinois was in motion.

Martinez suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.

In a separate case, the patrol also issued several citations to a PWC rider from Osage Beach.

The patrol says 22-year-old Jordan Bailey violated the No-Wake-Zone restrictions, failed to produce a boater safety card and was drinking while boating.

Bailey was released on a summons.