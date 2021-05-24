News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Man Injured After Jumping From Moving Boat – PWC Rider Faces BWI Charges

By

An Illinois man is injured after jumping into the water at the 5-mile mark of the Gravois Arm.

According to the Highway Patrol’s water division, 33-year-old Lorenzo Martinez of Mt. Sterling apparently jumped into the water while the boat he was riding in, a 2018 Sweet Pontoon operated by 43-year-old Jaime Guillermo of Channahon, Illinois was in motion.

Martinez suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.

In a separate case, the patrol also issued several citations to a PWC rider from Osage Beach.

The patrol says 22-year-old Jordan Bailey violated the No-Wake-Zone restrictions, failed to produce a boater safety card and was drinking while boating.

Bailey was released on a summons.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com