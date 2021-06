One person is hurt following a crash on the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

According to the Highway Patrol’s Water Division, the two boats sideswiped each other at the 90 and a ½ mile marker of the main channel in Benton County.

The patrol says 77-year-old Ralph Freeman of Topeka Kansas, a passenger on one of the boats, opted to receive medical treatment on his own following in the crash.

The drivers of both boats however were not injured.