A two-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Route-135 near Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County sends one person to the hospital.

The highway patrol says 29-year-old Justin Dills, of Stover, entered the roadway striking the vehicle driven by 38-year-old Justin Schultz, also from Stover.

Schultz suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Dills was uninjured.