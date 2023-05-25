Man Injured In Truck Crash Involving Electric Pole In Morgan County

A man from Bunceton is injured when the pick-up truck he was driving on highway-5 in Morgan County crossed over the centerline before running off the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest down an embankment.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 4:15 Tuesday morning.

78-year-old Charley Lowery was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Lowery is also expected to face a DWI-chronic offender charge and other traffic-related offenses.