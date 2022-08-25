News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Man Involved In Deadly Boat Crash Expected In Court Tuesday

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Aug 22, 2022 , , ,

A 63 year old Edwards man will be arraigned Tuesday on numerous charges including felony boating while intoxicated for the Saturday evening boating mishap on the Lake of the Ozarks that killed one of his passengers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Roy Jackson was at the controls with the victim and two other men on board the vessel when it struck a rock bluff shortly after 9 PM near the 69-mile mark of the lake’s main channel.

Killed was 58 year old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill.

Jackson and the two other men suffered minor to moderate injuries according to the State High Patrol which arrested Jackson who has been released on 100-thousand dollars bail.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Ozark Scores Partnership With Indian Motorcylce For Bike Week

Aug 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News

Illinois Man Charged with Having Sex Acts with a Minor

Aug 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

FASS Powerboat Breaks LOTO Record For Dam To Dam Race

Aug 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Ozark Scores Partnership With Indian Motorcylce For Bike Week

Aug 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News

Illinois Man Charged with Having Sex Acts with a Minor

Aug 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

FASS Powerboat Breaks LOTO Record For Dam To Dam Race

Aug 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Work Underway On Transportation Cost-Share Program

Aug 22, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com