A 63 year old Edwards man will be arraigned Tuesday on numerous charges including felony boating while intoxicated for the Saturday evening boating mishap on the Lake of the Ozarks that killed one of his passengers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Roy Jackson was at the controls with the victim and two other men on board the vessel when it struck a rock bluff shortly after 9 PM near the 69-mile mark of the lake’s main channel.

Killed was 58 year old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill.

Jackson and the two other men suffered minor to moderate injuries according to the State High Patrol which arrested Jackson who has been released on 100-thousand dollars bail.