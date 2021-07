A man is in serious condition after falling more than 100 feet off a cliff, near the Devil’s Elbow Bridge in Pulaski County.

According to the Highway Patrol, the unidentified man was rock climbing when he fell, ending up nearly 300 feet up the hillside from where he was climbing.

Rescuers performed a technical “rope rescue” to get the man out, then he was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office says there are no criminal charges expected at this time.