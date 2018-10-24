Man Sentenced in Versailles Assault Has Record of Violent Crimes

A Mexico man sentenced to seven years behind bars for an assault has a previous record of crimes of violence. Dyllon Nichols has three previous convictions for assault along with at least one conviction for domestic assault. He served 120 days in jail on that case, but has never served more than 30 days on any of the assault convictions. Nichols entered a guilty plea this week to beating a Versailles man after he refused to loan him money. The victim suffered a broken jaw and several cracked ribs. Nichols was sentenced to seven years with preference for 120 days of shock time.