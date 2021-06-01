News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Man Shot At Lazy Gators Was An Upcoming Rapper

New details are emerging about the man shot and killed over the weekend at Lazy Gators.

The Kansas City Star is reporting that 27-year-old Vonza Watson, aka VNZA, was an aspiring rap artist who had moved from Detroit Michigan to Jefferson City, MO and had been living in Kansas City for the past few months.

Watson’s recently release album featured a mix of hip hop and rap, with styles inspired from artists like Jay Z.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the three suspects who are now in custody, but they are asking for the public’s help in piecing together the events that led to the shooting.

They say if anyone has video recordings to please send them to the Sheriff’s office or contact them right away.

This remains a developing story and we’ll bring you latest details as they happen on KRMS.

