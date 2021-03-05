News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Man Wanted For Question In The Death Of Dennis Born Captured Thursday

By

A Camdenton man wanted for questioning in the death of Dennis Born has been captured.

Officials took 31-year-old Timothy Cole Evans into custody on Thursday afternoon.

“We just appreciate the citizens and our communities help in identifying and locating Mr. Evans. We’ll take care of it from there” says Captain Chris Twitchel with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

He tells KRMS News the missing pickup truck that belonged to Born was found by Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday.

Captain Twitchel also says an autopsy has been ordered as Born showed no signs of physical injury when his body was found.

We’ll pass along more details on the story as they become available here on KRMS.

 

***Press Release***

UPDATE – EVANS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT AT APPROXIMATELY 3:15 PM THIS DATE. SHERIFF HELMS WANTS TO THANK THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL, CAMDENTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE CAMDEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE. GREAT TEAMWORK

