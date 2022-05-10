News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Man With Ties to Camdenton Arrested for Home Invasion South of Chicago

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 9, 2022

A Herscher, Illinois, man with ties to the Camdenton area faces felony charges in connection to a home invasion in Kankakee County, Illinois. A field report filed by the sheriff’s department indicates that 32-year-old Joseph Krischokas, Jr, entered a home on South Bridge Street late Friday afternoon armed with a shotgun. Krischokas encountered the home owner coming out of the shower telling him that he was looking for his ex and had a slug in the shotgun. The owner yelled up to the woman who was hiding in a closet telling her to call 9-1-1. Krischokas eventually went outside and sat in vehicle waiting for law enforcement to show up and take him into custody. He is charged with Home Invasion, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and for not having an ID showing ownership of the weapon. Krischokas did make his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Horseshoe Bend House Damaged by Fire

May 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Seven Stranded on Dock After Ramp Collapses, MCFD to the Rescue

May 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News

Lake Regional Health System Fun-Run and Walk in the Books

May 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

Man With Ties to Camdenton Arrested for Home Invasion South of Chicago

May 9, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Horseshoe Bend House Damaged by Fire

May 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Seven Stranded on Dock After Ramp Collapses, MCFD to the Rescue

May 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News

Lake Regional Health System Fun-Run and Walk in the Books

May 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com