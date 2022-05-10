A Herscher, Illinois, man with ties to the Camdenton area faces felony charges in connection to a home invasion in Kankakee County, Illinois. A field report filed by the sheriff’s department indicates that 32-year-old Joseph Krischokas, Jr, entered a home on South Bridge Street late Friday afternoon armed with a shotgun. Krischokas encountered the home owner coming out of the shower telling him that he was looking for his ex and had a slug in the shotgun. The owner yelled up to the woman who was hiding in a closet telling her to call 9-1-1. Krischokas eventually went outside and sat in vehicle waiting for law enforcement to show up and take him into custody. He is charged with Home Invasion, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and for not having an ID showing ownership of the weapon. Krischokas did make his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

