A manhunt continues for a lake area man wanted for biting off another man’s ear on Sunday.

The probable cause statement by the Miller County Sheriff’s Department claims that Ryan Pierce is to be considered an extreme danger to the public as well as his family.

Pierce is said to have made unauthorized entry into his wife’s home where he assaulted the victim, biting him and allegedly gouging the man’s eyes.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Pierce to contact your local law enforcement immediately.