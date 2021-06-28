News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Manhunt Ends After Figutive Captured In The Ozarks

A four-day manhunt for a fugitive is over, and he was found in the Ozarks.

Police in Sedalia say 44-year-old Jason Laird ran away during work release near the Missouri State Fairgrounds last Tuesday.

But then the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office says it got a tip on the pickup truck believed to have been stolen by Laird and they later found him in the woods.

Two other women were arrested over the course of the investigation.
Laird had been serving seven years in the Tipton Correctional Center for burglary, stealing, and other charges – and now there could be others to come.

