Manhunt In Osage Beach Ends With Suspect In Custody

Multiple police chases in Osage Beach could mean more charges for Lake Area man already facing others.

It all started when police were called to the area of the Top Sider Condominium Project.

But then officers say Dale Welcher ran off.

“We gave foot pursuit looking for the individual, we lost him for a little while….ah, we located him again a little later on with the help of a Camden County Deputy…he ran from that deputy so we began to search the area around Passover road” says Todd Davis, Chief of Police in Osage Beach “a short time later we were notified that he was in the area of the outlet mall. He went into Mamacitas, went in and made contact with staff there and they pointed us in the direction of where he was at….and he was taken into custody without incident.”

Davis says trespassing charges will be added to other charges Welcher’s facing “he had an active probation violation warrant and that’s what started this whole thing.”