Man’s Best Friend Rescued in Low Water Incident

What started as a reported lower water emergency, comes to an end with man’s best friend on the receiving end of a rescue. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the incident began when the driver of a car, Tuesday night, tried to cross rising water in an area off Tunnel Dam Road.

Frandsen goes on to say that the occupants were able to get out of the car to safety but had to leave behind their Dalmatian puppy which meant some unfinished business at the scene.

Captains Jim Wilson and Curtis Bowen teamed up to rescue the puppy which was described as cold and frightened but, otherwise, uninjured and was reunited with its family.