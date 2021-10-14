Manslaughter Charged Filed In Connection To Fatal Accident In Morgan County

A Versailles area man wanted in connection to a fatal accident involving a motorcycle is in custody in Morgan County. The highway patrol report, dated on July 3rd of this year, alleges that 58-year-old Arthur Scott Wilson was the driver of a Jeep on Route-52 which failed to yield and turned in front of a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Jeffery Smith, of Stover. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. A warrant was issued for Wilson in September…he’s charged with 2nd Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, failure to drive on the right side of the road resulting in an accident and failure to yield to another vehicle. Bond was set at $5-thousand.