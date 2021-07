As many of you heard I was diagnosed with COVID the other day. This occurred even after getting my vaccine in February and March. I made the choice to get the vaccine because the amount of people I help or come in contact with on a daily basis. I would feel terrible if I had an opportunity to reduce the chance of my giving this virus to the public and didn’t take it.

My symptoms after the first vaccine shot were: slight fatigue, little joint ache, just didn’t feel the best. Which were just like my symptoms yesterday. My symptoms with my second vaccine shot were: major fatigue, severe joint ache, chills, fever, congestion, and just felt terrible. Which are just like my symptoms last night, with some shortness of breath and cough.

I’ve had a lot of people say; see the vaccine doesn’t work, you were sick the first time for no reason. Ultimately, no one knows for sure, and the vaccine may not be as effective as they first thought.

However, based on the research, and advise from our local medical professionals (one being Cindy Butler), who I trust more than our federal medical advisory boards. I do still believe the vaccine is effective to a degree, and I still encourage everyone to get vaccinated. “Encourage” is the key work. I will never support nor enforce any mask or vaccine mandate laws. My primary obligation is to our constitution and your freedoms it provides. Your freedom to be able to choose what you want to do with your health and the health of your loved ones. If you choose to wear a mask or not to wear a mask, I support it! If you choose to get or not get the vaccine, I support that too.

You have the right to make a choice, and that is what I support.

God bless all the men & women who provided us that right and to the ones still fighting for those rights today.

Some of my staff is also currently out with COVID and they seem to be doing well. Let’s pray for their speedy recovery.

I expect to make a full recovery by next week and will see everyone soon. Thank you for your continued support.