Marine Dead After Drowning at Fort Leonard Wood

A Marine is dead after a drowning at Fort Leonard Wood. The base says the soldier was swept away in the current of the Big Piney River just before 4:30 in the afternoon on July 4th. Search and rescue teams from Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, St. Robert, and the Highway Patrol worked until well after 9pm before suspending the search. His body was located and recovered close to 9:30 Thursday morning, about two hours after the search had resumed.