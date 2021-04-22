News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Mark McCloskey Indicates A Possible Run For Roy Blunt’s US Senate Seat

By

Daniel Shular/Twitter

The St. Louis attorney who gained national attention for brandishing a firearm at a group of protestors, who were illegally entering his private residence, is now considering a run for public office.

In an interview with Politico, Mark McCloskey indicated that he is considering a run for the US Senate Seat that’s being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt, who is not seeking re-election.

McCloskey says he can “confirm it’s a consideration” but he has yet to release a timetable for making his decision about running.

Several others are considering a run for the seat, including former Republican Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

