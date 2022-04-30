They are gathering in the lake area to mark the beginning of the end.

A season-4 premiere watch party to celebrate the final chapter of the popular Netflix series “Ozark,” based partially on the lake area, is set for tonight at Marty Byrde’s on the strip.

The fictional series was launched in 2017 with a lot of hoopla and publicity as Jason Bateman and his “Ozark” family descended on the lake area for some of the filming.

***More info:

OZARK Series Season 4 Part 2 kicks off April 29th!

Join us in the REAL OZARKS for the premiere of the 4th and final season “part 2” of the original Netflix series, OZARK! The night will kick off at 5:00 pm with a scavenger hunt along the Historic Bagnell Dam Strip. Arrive at Marty Bryde’s between 5 pm and 6 pm for scavenger hunt clues. The scavenger hunt winner will receive a prize package valued at over $1,000.

The showing of the 8th episode of Season 4 of OZARK will take place at 8:00 pm.

*Scavenger Hunt participants will be allowed to reserve their seats for the viewing.