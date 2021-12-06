Questions are being raised about health officials’ actions about mask mandates in Missouri.

Missouri state leaders withheld data, showing the effectiveness of Mask Mandates…according to newly released documents.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, found in early November…that mask mandates were effective, as the Delta Variant was driving a surge of COVID-19 cases across the State.

That information was only released this week, due to a public records request by a non-profit news organization.

Governor Mike Parson said this in response to the story:

Rudi Keller, a blogger for the Missouri Independent, wrote a purposefully misleading article titled “Missouri Health Department found Mask Mandates Work, but Didn’t Make Findings Public.” He handpicked information from a Sunshine request then took the data out of context. (1/12) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 2, 2021