Mask Mandates Return In St. Louis – MO AG Sues To Stop Them

By

There are no mask mandates in Lake of the Ozarks, but nearby St. Louis is reverting back to the policy.

But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt is filing a lawsuit to put a stop to it.

Schmidt says in a release he’s filing a lawsuit against both the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Schmidt also said on Twitter the people of that area are people, not subjects.

Officials in the St. Louis area say the masks are being called back because they say COVID cases are on the rise again.

They want everyone over the age of 5 to wear masks whether they’ve had the vaccine or not.

We’ll keep you posted on this developing story on News / Talk KRMS.

