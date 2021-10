New business highlights a busy agenda for the next board of education meeting for the Morgan County R2 School District. A measure which would make mask wearing optional for staff, curriculum and instruction, and setting a date for the long range planning meeting all fall under new business. The MSBA and Superintendant’s report along with a closed session also appears on the agenda. The Morgan County R2 Board of Education, on Monday in the middle school library, will begin at 6:00.