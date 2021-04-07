Masks No Longer Required For Students At Climax Springs

Wearing a mask in school for students at Climax Springs R-4 is now a thing of the past.

The district making the announcement this week, stating that the mask mandates are finished and students will not be required to wear them.

The school’s Superintendent, Caleb Petet, indicated that the decision follows other schools across the lake area who’ve made similar decisions.

He also indicated that with the number of faculty and staff getting the vaccine continuing to increase, the need for the masks is no longer there.

The removal of masks for the school is in a testing phase, meaning if COVID cases ramp up again…they may consider requiring them again.

Petet also indicated that those who wish to continue wearing masks may do so.